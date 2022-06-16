Baby great horned owl rescued from barbed wire fence in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A baby great horned owl is recovering after it was rescued from a barbed wire fence in Central Oregon last week.

Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center in Central Oregon, said it received a call from the Bear Creek Solar Center after an employee noticed a bird struggling to free itself from a barbed wire fence on the property.

When a staff member and volunteer arrived to the property, they found the entangled bird was a fledgling great horned owl, likely no more than 4 weeks old. The responders freed the bird, but a piece of the wire was still lodged deeply in the left wing.

The bird was taken back to the wildlife hospital where staff carefully removed the piece of barbed wire and assessed the extent of the owl’s injuries.

Think Wild said in addition to the puncture wound, most of the owl’s primary and secondary feathers were bent and broken due to its struggle to get free from the fence. It will take time for the feathers to heal and regrow.

“The owl sustained multiple puncture wounds from the barbs as well as trauma to the soft tissue of the wing, but luckily no fractures,” said Pauline Hice, Think Wild Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Staff are treating the owl with antibiotics, wing stabilization, physical therapy, and laser therapy. Hice said they expect the bird to be at the wildlife hospital for another month and are optimistic it will make a full recovery.

