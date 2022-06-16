Castle Rock SD cancels classes out of abundance of caution following ‘safety threat’

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (KPTV) - The Castle Rock School District has canceled all classes Thursday because of what it’s calling a safety threat.

The school district said the Castle Rock Police Department received information on Wednesday afternoon of a possible threat to the high school planned for Thursday. Officers responded and worked with school staff to interview witnesses about the situation.

Following an investigation, the school district said it was determined that no actual threats were made and there was no credible danger. The district decided to cancel school for Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

“Our top priority is to protect our students and staff and we simply do not want to take any chances,” Superintendent Ryan Greene said in a statement.

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school and arrangements will be made for students to pick up their belongings.

No additional details were released. Any questions should be directed to the Castle Rock School District.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.