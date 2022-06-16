Commercial building considered ‘complete loss’ after 2-alarm fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A commercial building in southeast Portland was destroyed after it caught fire early Thursday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 7800 block of Southeast Luther Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found flames showing through the roof of a metal structure.

PF&R said the fire was pretty involved in the metal clad structure when crews entered building. A two-alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

The commercial building is considered a complete loss, but no surrounding structures were impacted, according to PF&R.

Commercial fire has been recalled. The structure will be a complete loss but no surrounding structures were burned. pic.twitter.com/stL2i7hQX0 — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 16, 2022

A fire investigator has responded to the scene, but a cause has not yet been determined.

