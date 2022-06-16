Commercial building considered ‘complete loss’ after 2-alarm fire in SE Portland
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A commercial building in southeast Portland was destroyed after it caught fire early Thursday morning.
At about 4:12 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 7800 block of Southeast Luther Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found flames showing through the roof of a metal structure.
PF&R said the fire was pretty involved in the metal clad structure when crews entered building. A two-alarm was called to bring in additional resources.
The commercial building is considered a complete loss, but no surrounding structures were impacted, according to PF&R.
A fire investigator has responded to the scene, but a cause has not yet been determined.
