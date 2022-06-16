Crash caught on camera in part of Portland infamous for wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A scary crash was caught on camera Wednesday night in part of Portland that’s become infamous for wrecks.

The crash happened outside of a food cart pod on Southeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. Cell phone video taken by FOX 12 viewer, Michael Weeks, shows one car on it’s top following the crash.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police about the crash for more information, but have not yet heard back.

Car on its top following crash on NE 82nd (Michael Weeks)

Weeks, who is the manager of the Eastport Food Center, said unfortunately accidents like this are nothing new.

“It’s pretty tragic that there aren’t more police out in the 82nd area,” he said. “It’s just the shortage of police, I know that’s an issue. I’d like to see more things to happen around here, maybe a light, but something needs to happen.”

FOX 12 interviewed Weeks last week when a driver fled a deadly crash on 82nd. Weeks followed the suspect driver to get his license plate. That driver, identified as Frederick Moore, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that crash.

Last weeks deadly hit-and-run marked the 20th death on 82nd Avenue in the last 15 years, which is part of the reason the Portland Bureau of Transportation launched the “Building a Better 82nd Plan” at the start of this month.

Almost $300 million will be invested into the plan to install new lights, crosswalks, and other safety features. The first phase is expected to be finished this summer and construction will last until 2026.

