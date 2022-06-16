Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - French bulldogs and other bulldog mix breeds have arrived at the Oregon Humane Society after they were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in California.

OHS said more than 150 dogs were found in a home in Stanislaus County on May 22 when a search warrant was served as part of an investigation. The dogs were reportedly found living in cramped crates that were filled with waste and many needed medical attention.

The dogs were first cared for by staff at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency. Once the dogs could be transferred, several rescue groups - including OHS and Panda Paws Rescue - mobilized to help the dogs begin a new life.

OHS said its Second Chance vehicle left early Sunday morning and arrived back in Portland Monday night carrying more than 30 dogs.

“We are so grateful to Stanislaus Animal Services Agency for their work on this case, and to all the other rescues and shelters who have stepped up to help,” says Brian August, OHS Chief Operating Officer. “These dogs will get great care at OHS and begin a new chapter in their lives as beloved pets.”

OHS said it may take several months for some of the dogs to be ready for adoption. Most of them need medical care and time in a foster home to recover.

The dogs are currently in foster homes and not at the shelter on Northeast Columbia Boulevard, according to OHS.

Adoption updates for the dogs will be posted here.

