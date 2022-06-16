Driver dies after crashing into power pole, parked vehicle in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Northeast Columbia Boulevard Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard near Northeast Alderwood Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway, hitting a power pole and parked vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Fatal crash at 73/Columbia has Columbia blocked in both directions between NE Alderwood and 80th for several hours. pic.twitter.com/Jz0FlnnoWo — PPB Traffic Division (@ppbtraffic) June 16, 2022

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed from Northeast Alderwood Road to Northeast 82nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash and has not already spoken to police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-160577.

