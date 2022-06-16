Advertisement

Driver dies after crashing into power pole, parked vehicle in NE Portland

Scene photo from crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard
Scene photo from crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard(Portland Police Bureau - Traffic Division)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Northeast Columbia Boulevard Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard near Northeast Alderwood Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway, hitting a power pole and parked vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed from Northeast Alderwood Road to Northeast 82nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash and has not already spoken to police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-160577.

