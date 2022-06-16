Advertisement

Eight earthquakes rumble off the Oregon coast Wednesday

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Over half-a-dozen earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to USGS, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. about 274 miles west of Newport.

Over the next four hours, seven more quakes were recorded in nearly the same area. USGS said the biggest one was a 5.6 magnitude.

There was no tsunami threat reported.

