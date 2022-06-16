First potential monkeypox case recorded in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority is reporting the first case of potential case of hMPXV, otherwise known as the human version of the monkeypox virus.

The OHA says the person with the virus is an adult male who recently traveled to a community with confirmed cases. He is currently isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials, OHA says.

“hMPXV does not spread easily between people, so the risk to other people is generally very low,” said Dr. Richard Leman, Public Health Physician with OHA. “Unlike COVID-19, which can be spread easily from person to person through the air over several feet of space, hMPXV spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.”

The OHA confirmed on Thursday they are working alongside CDC, local public health and the patient’s health care provider to take appropriate actions with possibly exposed people.

OHA noted hMPXV is in the same group of viruses as the smallpox but it’s not the smallpox. Instead, it’s much harder to catch and is less severe. SO far, there are two strains, with the one being spread currently described as having much milder symptoms.

Currently there are 84 cases across 18 states with no recorded deaths.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.