Man arrested in connection with double murder in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double murder that happened near Grants Pass last month, according to Oregon State Police.

On May 28, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. Deputies found two people, identified as 81-year-old Marilyn Janson and 60-year-old David Janson, both of Wilderville, dead inside the home.

OSP detectives took over the investigation and identified the suspect as Timothy R. Olney. Olney was arrested in the Bend area on June 8.

Olney was taken back to Josephine County and booked into jail for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

No additional details about the investigation have been released by Oregon State Police or the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

