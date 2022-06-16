Man killed by driver in SE Portland identified; suspect pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month has been identified as a 42-year-old Portland resident.

Vincent Timothy died on the evening of June 6 after he was struck near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. The driver involved in the crash, identified as 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore, fled from the scene and was later arrested the next day.

The medical examiner ruled Timothy’s death a homicide. Investigators believe Moore intentionally hit Timothy.

Moore was arraigned Thursday morning and charged with second-degree murder and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run). He entered a not guilty plea, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Frederick Moore, 40. (KPTV)

