Man sentenced to three years probation in deadly Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect in a February hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Southeast Portland was sentenced Thursday.

Antonio Giuseppe Panciarelli, 47, was first charged with negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver-felony after an incident on Friday, Feb. 27. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Cedar Markey-Towler injured after being hit by a car. The driver had fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima.

Markey-Towler was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, as first reported by PPB. However, his injuries were later learned to be more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital.

Panciarelli was then arrested Tuesday, March 1. He later pled guilty to the charge of hit-and-run to injured person and was sentenced to three years supervised probation.

