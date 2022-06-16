Mild Thursday, cool and showery Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a fairly overcast day here in the Portland metro area with a few sun breaks. Some areas along the coast and the west metro saw a light sprinkle earlier, and a brief light shower is possible overnight. Our high temperatures today topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s, which is a few degrees cooler than average.

Thursday should be another mainly dry day with some midday sunshine and partly cloudy skies. We’ll likely be a degree or two cooler as another cool, wet system moves in closer. That system will bring us showers on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The showers might be moderate to heavy at times, so it is looking like a pretty wet day overall. Friday’s temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s.

A few showers may linger into Saturday and possibly Father’s Day, but the end of the weekend should be more dry than wet. It’ll be another cool one though, we’ll struggle to get out of the upper 60s.

The beginning of next week is looking pretty nice so far! We’ll warm back up into more average temperatures Monday through Wednesday and enjoy some dry weather.

