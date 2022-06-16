Multnomah Safe Rest Village opens in SW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After receiving the keys last week, the Multnomah Safe Rest Village has opened, with 30 units ready for move-ins.

Portland’s Safe Rest Villages are touted as spaces, where people experiencing houselessness can live until they get back on their feet. Each SRV will have a different operator. All Good Northwest will be operating the Multnomah SRV at 2731 SW Multnomah Boulevard.

The program is funded by a federal grant, The American Rescue Plan Act, with multiple other SRV’s planning to open this year.

Future locations include:

Menlo Park SRV (12202 E Burnside St)

NE Sunderland SRV – RV Safe Park site (9827 NE Sunderland Ave.)

NW Naito SRV (1100 block of NW Naito)

Peninsula Crossing SRV (6631 N. Syracuse St.)

SE Reedway SRV (Two blocks east of SE 104th Ave.)

The next location to start construction will be Menlo Park.

