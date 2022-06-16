Multnomah Safe Rest Village opens in SW Portland
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After receiving the keys last week, the Multnomah Safe Rest Village has opened, with 30 units ready for move-ins.
Portland’s Safe Rest Villages are touted as spaces, where people experiencing houselessness can live until they get back on their feet. Each SRV will have a different operator. All Good Northwest will be operating the Multnomah SRV at 2731 SW Multnomah Boulevard.
The program is funded by a federal grant, The American Rescue Plan Act, with multiple other SRV’s planning to open this year.
Future locations include:
- Menlo Park SRV (12202 E Burnside St)
- NE Sunderland SRV – RV Safe Park site (9827 NE Sunderland Ave.)
- NW Naito SRV (1100 block of NW Naito)
- Peninsula Crossing SRV (6631 N. Syracuse St.)
- SE Reedway SRV (Two blocks east of SE 104th Ave.)
The next location to start construction will be Menlo Park.
