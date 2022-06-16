Advertisement

Multnomah Safe Rest Village opens in SW Portland

Portland’s new Safe Rest Villages on Multnomah Boulevard.
Portland’s new Safe Rest Villages on Multnomah Boulevard.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After receiving the keys last week, the Multnomah Safe Rest Village has opened, with 30 units ready for move-ins.

Portland’s Safe Rest Villages are touted as spaces, where people experiencing houselessness can live until they get back on their feet. Each SRV will have a different operator. All Good Northwest will be operating the Multnomah SRV at 2731 SW Multnomah Boulevard.

The program is funded by a federal grant, The American Rescue Plan Act, with multiple other SRV’s planning to open this year.

Future locations include:

  • Menlo Park SRV (12202 E Burnside St)
  • NE Sunderland SRV – RV Safe Park site (9827 NE Sunderland Ave.)
  • NW Naito SRV (1100 block of NW Naito)
  • Peninsula Crossing SRV (6631 N. Syracuse St.)
  • SE Reedway SRV (Two blocks east of SE 104th Ave.)

The next location to start construction will be Menlo Park.

