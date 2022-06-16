Advertisement

Police arrest two dozen wanted fugitives and seize weapons, drugs

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A five-day long mission led to the arrests of 24 fugitives, 21 firearms, three pounds of meth, 19 grams of heroin and 449 fentanyl pills said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The mission, Operation Safer Multnomah, was a joint operation between MCSO, the U.S. Marshals Service and several other local, state and federal agencies as part of a public safety strategy to reduce community violence.

“By pooling our resources, we can remove offenders who have shown the highest propensity of violence and disregard for human life and hold them accountable for the crimes they have committed,” Sheriff Mike Reese said in a statement published by the US Marshals Service Thursday. “We are dedicated to creating safe and thriving communities for everyone, and collaborative missions, such as this, is one way to reach our collective goal.”

Of the 24 people arrested, three were wanted for attempted murder by shooting, one for a federal drug overdose death and three for possession of firearms and narcotics. Of the 21 guns that were seized, nine of them were reported stolen and three of them were ghost guns.

Among the list, Police arrested 32-year-old Andrey Mazur who was wanted for more than 36 armed robberies in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Mazur was taken into custody after a long standoff.

Police also arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pearce in a 2017 homicide at the Xpose Club and 27-year-old Alexander Barber for the theft of more than 35 firearms.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Law enforcement agencies ask for help in identifying serial robbery suspect
Law enforcement agencies ask for help in identifying serial robbery suspect
Ramon Harris.
Arrest made in 2017 Beaverton strip club murder

Latest News

Vincent Timothy
Man killed by driver in SE Portland identified; suspect pleads not guilty
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil's Alegria
Sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil's Alegria
Gresham, Corbett fire crews join force to save lives on Sandy River
Gresham, Corbett fire crews join forces to save lives on Sandy River