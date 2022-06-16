Police arrest two dozen wanted fugitives and seize weapons, drugs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A five-day long mission led to the arrests of 24 fugitives, 21 firearms, three pounds of meth, 19 grams of heroin and 449 fentanyl pills said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The mission, Operation Safer Multnomah, was a joint operation between MCSO, the U.S. Marshals Service and several other local, state and federal agencies as part of a public safety strategy to reduce community violence.

“By pooling our resources, we can remove offenders who have shown the highest propensity of violence and disregard for human life and hold them accountable for the crimes they have committed,” Sheriff Mike Reese said in a statement published by the US Marshals Service Thursday. “We are dedicated to creating safe and thriving communities for everyone, and collaborative missions, such as this, is one way to reach our collective goal.”

Of the 24 people arrested, three were wanted for attempted murder by shooting, one for a federal drug overdose death and three for possession of firearms and narcotics. Of the 21 guns that were seized, nine of them were reported stolen and three of them were ghost guns.

Among the list, Police arrested 32-year-old Andrey Mazur who was wanted for more than 36 armed robberies in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Mazur was taken into custody after a long standoff.

Police also arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pearce in a 2017 homicide at the Xpose Club and 27-year-old Alexander Barber for the theft of more than 35 firearms.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.