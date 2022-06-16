Portland firefighters stolen van found but firefighting gear still gone

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland firefighter who had his van and all of his gear stolen, got his van back Wednesday.

Police found it in Southeast Portland.

But the problem is he still doesn’t have what he needs to get back to work this summer, fighting fires.

“Every single thing that was in it that was mine is gone except for a lug wrench and a charging cable,” Jason Starkey said.

Thieves stole the van last week when he got back from fighting fires in New Mexico and Arizona.

Inside was approximately seven thousand dollars worth of firefighting and camping gear.

He’s grateful officers found the van at least and that it runs.

“This baby and I have been through a lot together. It was my first car when I finally started driving eight years ago, and I want to be buried in it when and if that time ever comes,” he said.

But he needs the gear that was taken in order to work.

“I missed one fire call. Now any of the money that I do have will be going towards making sure the car can make it to my fire calls and get me around,” he said.

Starkey has a GoFundMe to raise money.

