Portland man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A. says Jon Hughes, 55, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, along with co-defendant Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 59. McGinnis was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury ruled Hughes and McGinnis responsible for the events of Nov. 10, 2017 where both men arrived at a Southeast Portland home. The owner of the home was McGinnis’s girlfriend. The victim, Robert “Cody” Kaiser, also lived in the home. McGinnis believed that Kaiser was having an affair with his girlfriend.

After arriving, the D.A. says Hughes approached the house’s side door with a 30/30 rifle while McGinnis, armed with a pistol, yelled at the front door he would burn the house down if the people inside didn’t come out. When Kaiser exited the side door, Hughes shot him once in the chest, killing him almost immediately, reports say.

Hughes was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 300 months by a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.