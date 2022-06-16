Advertisement

Portland man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

Jon Hughes
Jon Hughes(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A. says Jon Hughes, 55, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, along with co-defendant Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 59. McGinnis was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury ruled Hughes and McGinnis responsible for the events of Nov. 10, 2017 where both men arrived at a Southeast Portland home. The owner of the home was McGinnis’s girlfriend. The victim, Robert “Cody” Kaiser, also lived in the home. McGinnis believed that Kaiser was having an affair with his girlfriend.

After arriving, the D.A. says Hughes approached the house’s side door with a 30/30 rifle while McGinnis, armed with a pistol, yelled at the front door he would burn the house down if the people inside didn’t come out. When Kaiser exited the side door, Hughes shot him once in the chest, killing him almost immediately, reports say.

Hughes was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 300 months by a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oregon husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary.
Oregon husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary
Oregon husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary
Buoy Beer Company roof collapse.
Portion of roof collapses at Buoy Beer Company in Astoria; no injuries reported
Security top priority at Pride festival
Portland Pride organizers issue statement on safety ahead of festival and parade