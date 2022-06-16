Rainy and cool Friday ahead, but drier for Father’s Day

Skies have turned partly cloudy this afternoon with just a few sprinkles here and there. It’s a pleasant June day, although a bit cooler than average. But get ready for some rain!

An “upper level low” pushes onshore the next 2 days, bringing several waves of showers. The first and wettest develops over and west of the Cascades tonight. Expect a soaking between the early morning hours and noon, then more of a scattered showers and sunbreaks pattern the 2nd half of Friday. The morning commute will be quite wet, although wind remains light the entire day.

Leftover showers continue to move through the region Saturday for another cool and somewhat showery day. High temperatures both tomorrow and Saturday end up 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year, only reaching the low-mid 60s! It’ll feel more like April than June during this time.

Father’s Day will see an improvement with far fewer showers, in fact many of us may stay dry that day. Temperatures remain cool though.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry and warmer, before another downtown later next week. A chance of showers shows up again Wednesday and Thursday, but at this point we don’t see a soaking or renewed we period.

There’s no sign of a sustained warm/dry period in the next 10 days.

