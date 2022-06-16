Salem prisoner escapes from work crew van

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A prisoner at the Santiam Correctional Institution escaped custody while being driven back to the prison on Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Correction’s says Jordan Stephens, 27, was being taken back to the prison from a work crew assignment when the van he was in stopped at a traffic light between Liberty and High Street in Salem.

Once the van was stopped, Stephens opened the door and ran from the van. He was last seen around 3:15 p.m.

Stephens is described as a white male weighing 180 lbs., 6′ 3′' tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange and blue shirt.

He was taken into custody last December on three counts of unauthorized vehicle use out of Jefferson, Douglas, and Marion Counties, with his earliest release scheduled for Aug. 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.