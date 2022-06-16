Advertisement

Salem prisoner escapes from work crew van

(WCAX)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A prisoner at the Santiam Correctional Institution escaped custody while being driven back to the prison on Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Correction’s says Jordan Stephens, 27, was being taken back to the prison from a work crew assignment when the van he was in stopped at a traffic light between Liberty and High Street in Salem.

Once the van was stopped, Stephens opened the door and ran from the van. He was last seen around 3:15 p.m.

Stephens is described as a white male weighing 180 lbs., 6′ 3′' tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange and blue shirt.

He was taken into custody last December on three counts of unauthorized vehicle use out of Jefferson, Douglas, and Marion Counties, with his earliest release scheduled for Aug. 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buoy Beer Company roof collapse.
Portion of roof collapses at Buoy Beer Company in Astoria; no injuries reported
Security top priority at Pride festival
Portland Pride organizers issue statement on safety ahead of festival and parade
Norman Smith.
Vancouver police looking for teen missing since May
Over half-a-dozen earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning,...
Eight earthquakes rumble off the Oregon coast Wednesday