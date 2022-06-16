Small Shower Possible Thursday & A Sunny Afternoon

Good morning!

It’s been a cool spring so far, and that cooler weather continues for the next few days. Highs today should reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect to start the day with some sunshine in the clouds and those clouds decreasing into the afternoon. It’s also possible this morning that we could see a small shower pass through. We expect a sunnier afternoon and clouds to increase later in the evening.

The coolest weather will come tomorrow and into the weekend. A wet system should bring plenty of showers tomorrow, and highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We will see a few showers on Saturday as well. By the end of the weekend, though, it looks like we’ll be drying out for Father’s Day, however we can’t totally rule out a shower.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for next week, with drier and sunnier conditions. Tuesday marks the official start of summer and summer is really holding out for that start date!

