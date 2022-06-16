Vancouver police looking for teen missing since May

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Officers say 17-year-old Norman Smith has been missing from his home since May 12 and was last spotted by a family member May 19. Police believe someone who knows Smith may be harboring him.

He is a white male, 5′11″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, but police say he likely has other clothing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

