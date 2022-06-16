Advertisement

Vancouver police looking for teen missing since May

Norman Smith.
Norman Smith.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Officers say 17-year-old Norman Smith has been missing from his home since May 12 and was last spotted by a family member May 19. Police believe someone who knows Smith may be harboring him.

He is a white male, 5′11″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, but police say he likely has other clothing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buoy Beer Company roof collapse.
Portion of roof collapses at Buoy Beer Company in Astoria; no injuries reported
Security top priority at Pride festival
Portland Pride organizers issue statement on safety ahead of festival and parade
Over half-a-dozen earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning,...
Eight earthquakes rumble off the Oregon coast Wednesday
Salem prisoner escapes from work crew van