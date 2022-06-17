VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Seven people have been displaced after a home in Vancouver caught fire Thursday morning.

Vancouver Fire said crews were called out to a fire in the 700 block of West 32nd Street shortly after 8:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames showing from the back of the home and an RV.

Crews began attacking the fire to prevent the flames from spreading further. Vancouver Fire said it took 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

7 people displaced after house fire in Vancouver (Vancouver Fire Department)

No injuries were reported. Six adults, one child and four pets were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them out.

The cause of the fire was not released by Vancouver Fire.

