Albany man sentenced to more than 17 years for crime spree

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison in connection with a crime spree he committed in Linn County in April.

Justin Allen Barr was convicted on Wednesday of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, five counts of second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to commit a class C/unclassified felony, and third-degree theft. He was sentenced on Thursday.

The investigation began on April 21. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crime spree start at the Point S Tire & Auto in Millersburg when Barr broke the front glass door of the business and stole keys to vehicles that were waiting for service.

Barr stole a 2008 Chrysler 300 and drove to the Tangent Inn Bar & Grill, where he tried to break through the door and window to get inside. The sheriff’s office said he couldn’t get inside, so he drove to the 7 Star Convenience Store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break the glass front door. Barr reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the convenience store.

The sheriff’s office said Barr then drove to Eugene where police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but he took off. Eugene police stopped the pursuit, and a short time later, Springfield police conducted a traffic stop. Barr stopped the vehicle and was arrested for attempt to elude.

Detectives served a search warrant on the Chrysler 300 that had been towed and seized keys from the vehicle that had been stolen at Point S Tire & Auto, as well as merchandise stolen from the convenience store.

As Barr was being released from jail on April 22, detectives took him into custody and booked him on charges related to the crime spree.

