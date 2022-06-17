Driver dies in early morning crash in Wood Village

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Wood Village early Friday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:44 a.m., deputies were called out to a rollover crash on Northeast 223rd Avenue, north of Northeast Park Lane. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed the driver was traveling northbound when their vehicle left the roadway and collided with a bus stop, causing the vehicle to roll.

Deputies found the driver unconscious and began to administer first aid. The sheriff’s office said the driver, who has not yet been identified, did not survive their injuries.

East County Vehicular Crimes Team responded to the scene for the investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

