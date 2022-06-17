Evergreen Public Schools will offer free meals during the Summer

Evergreen Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children under 18 at four locations this Summer, even if they don’t attend those schools.

The program will provide one breakfast and one lunch meal per child each day to eat on campus. There will be no grab-and-go meals.

Those over 18 who have a physically or mentally disabled and participating in a school program for students with disabilities also are eligible for meals.

Meals will be provided at these locations at these times:

Legacy High School, 13300 NE 9th Street

June 21-July 8, Monday-Friday (no service July 4)



Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.



Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday



Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.



Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



Sifton Elementary School, 7301 NE 137th Avenue

June 21-July 15 (Tuesday-Friday)



Breakfast: 9-9:30 a.m.



Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Endeavour Elementary School, 2701 NE Four Seasons Lane

July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday



Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.



Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



Silver Star Elementary School, 10500 NE 86th Street

July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday



Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.



Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



The meals are available through the Summer Food Services Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and addresses the need for meals when school is not in session.

Anyone with questions can call the Nutrition Services office at 360-604-4034 or email nutrition.services@evergreenps.org. For more information, please see the Child Nutrition Services webpage.

