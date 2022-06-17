Michael Wolfe pleads guilty to Fretwell murders, will not face death penalty

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Michael Wolfe, who was arrested for the deaths of his young son and the boy’s mother in Yamhill County in 2019, has entered a guilty plea.

Wolfe pled guilty Friday to one count of aggravated murder and one count of second-degree murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Billy Fretwell and 25-year-old Karissa Fretwell. As part of his plea deal, Wolfe will not face the death penalty.

Yamhill County Court said both charges carry a sentence of life. The charge of aggravated murder has a possibility of parole after 30 years, while the second-degree murder charge has a possibility of parole after 25 years.

Karissa and Billy were reported missing in May 2019. Their bodies were found in a heavily wooded, remote area of Yamhill County a month later.

Wolfe is Billy’s biological father. Court records show Karissa took Wolfe to court to prove he was the father and he was subsequently ordered to pay child support and health insurance.

A probable cause affidavit outlined evidence in this case leading to Wolfe’s arrest, including Wolfe’s cell phone records, surveillance video from Wolfe’s workplace in McMinnville and his statements to detectives.

Wolfe is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, according to Yamhill County Court.

