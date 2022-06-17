Advertisement

Michael Wolfe pleads guilty to Fretwell murders, will not face death penalty

Photos of Karissa Fretwell and William "Billy" Fretwell on left. Photo of Michael John Wolfe on...
Photos of Karissa Fretwell and William "Billy" Fretwell on left. Photo of Michael John Wolfe on right. Photos released by Salem Police Department.(Salem Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Michael Wolfe, who was arrested for the deaths of his young son and the boy’s mother in Yamhill County in 2019, has entered a guilty plea.

Wolfe pled guilty Friday to one count of aggravated murder and one count of second-degree murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Billy Fretwell and 25-year-old Karissa Fretwell. As part of his plea deal, Wolfe will not face the death penalty.

Yamhill County Court said both charges carry a sentence of life. The charge of aggravated murder has a possibility of parole after 30 years, while the second-degree murder charge has a possibility of parole after 25 years.

Karissa and Billy were reported missing in May 2019. Their bodies were found in a heavily wooded, remote area of Yamhill County a month later.

Wolfe is Billy’s biological father. Court records show Karissa took Wolfe to court to prove he was the father and he was subsequently ordered to pay child support and health insurance.

A probable cause affidavit outlined evidence in this case leading to Wolfe’s arrest, including Wolfe’s cell phone records, surveillance video from Wolfe’s workplace in McMinnville and his statements to detectives.

Wolfe is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, according to Yamhill County Court.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Karissa and William Fretwell (Photos provided to FOX 12)
Affidavit: Surveillance, cell phone records lead to murder arrest in case of missing Salem woman, son
Bodies of missing Salem mother, son found in remote area of Yamhill County
Bodies of missing Salem mother, son found in remote area of Yamhill County
Michael John Wolfe, jail booking photo
DA: Murder suspect familiar with area where bodies of Salem woman, son were found in Yamhill Co.

Latest News

Joseph Teeny and his family
Terminally ill veteran from Troutdale to take dream vacation
Terminally ill veteran from Troutdale to take dream vacation
Terminally ill veteran from Troutdale to take dream vacation
Justin Allen Barr, booking photo
Albany man sentenced to more than 17 years for crime spree
Victim Barak Rosen
Portland police, Crime Stoppers ask for help in unsolved homicide at high school