New documentary by Portland filmmakers exposing sexual assault in the Boy Scouts

PORTLAND, Ore. - A new, jaw-dropping documentary exposing sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts has Portland roots.

Leave No Trace, which was released for streaming on Hulu on Thursday, was spearheaded by Portland-based journalists and a local law firm.

It’s a documentary film bringing to light a disturbing trend of sexual abuse and cover-ups in the Boy Scouts of America. Leave No Trace is directed by Portland-based journalist Irene Taylor, and one of the producers on the film is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nigel Jaquiss, who writes for Willamette Week. He says the film started after he and the director had a conversation about this topic more than two years ago, after the director’s friend tipped her off to thousands of former scouts seeking legal help.

“I knew the Boy Scouts had just declared bankruptcy and I knew it was related to sexual assault, and it appeared that you could put this local angle together with a big national story,” Jaquiss said.

Instrumental to the film’s inception was the law firm Crew and Janci LLP. Attorney Stephen Crew has been representing sexual abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts for over a decade. Crew and his firm were instrumental in connecting the filmmakers to some of their clients who wanted to speak out. Crew says the film will be eye-opening for all who see it.

“It tells the story of the Boy Scouts over a period of 100 years and kind of talks about when and where and how they lost their way,” Crew said.

Producer Nigel Jaquiss says he acknowledges that millions of people have had a positive experience with the scouts. He says he even did as a young boy, and the goal of the film is not to demonize the Boy Scouts but make people question the institutions in their lives that yield great power and control.

“What we want people to take away from this film is that the Boy Scouts of America is probably one of the most trusted institutions in our country, they’re part of the fabric of this country they have been for more than a century,” Jaquiss said. “But even they had this massive blind spot, so I think what we would like people take away is to always be vigilant.”

In response to request for comment on Leave No Trace, a national spokesperson for the Boy Scouts of America sent FOX 12 this statement:

We are deeply sorry for the pain endured by survivors of abuse. We understand that nothing the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) does as an organization will undo the suffering that survivors have endured. We are committed to supporting survivors’ healing process and honor the right of survivors to tell their story however they see fit. The BSA is committed to listening to and learning from survivors, and we are actively working together to ensure our policies and programs offer a safe place for youth in our programs.

While there are aspects of the film “Leave No Trace” that mischaracterize the BSA’s policies and actions, rather than challenge these inaccuracies, our focus is on supporting survivors. The BSA welcomes any opportunity for survivors to share their stories as part of the healing process, and we applaud the bravery and resilience of all survivors of past abuse in Scouting.

There is no question that there were instances in our organization’s history when some reports of abuse were not addressed or handled in a manner consistent with our commitment to protect Scouts, the values of our organization, and the procedures we have in place today. We are outraged that there were times when volunteers and employees ignored our procedures or forgave transgressions that are unforgivable. In some cases, this led to tragic acts of abuse. While those instances were limited, they mean we didn’t do enough to protect the children in our care. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain.

The BSA initiated its restructuring to equitably compensate survivors who were harmed during their time in Scouting, and we have remained steadfast in that commitment. With the support of survivors, the BSA’s Plan of Reorganization is poised to establish the largest sexual abuse compensation fund in the history of the United States—currently valued at $2.7 billion, with the opportunity for significant additional contributions from non-settling insurance companies and other parties. More than 85% of survivors voted to approve the Plan, which includes the implementation of 15 different new youth protection initiatives. To ensure that survivors have a voice in the organization moving forward, the BSA is also adding a survivor representative to our national board and establishing a Youth Protection Committee, which will include multiple survivors.

Additionally, the national organization of the BSA partnered with 1in6 — a trusted, independent national resource for sexual abuse survivors — to meaningfully expand the group’s online services, so more individuals who suffered abuse in Scouting can anonymously access vital support from trained advocates when and how they need it. Survivors can access these independent services at www.1in6.org/BSA.

