Portland police, Crime Stoppers ask for help in unsolved homicide at high school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to ask for help in solving the 2018 homicide at the former Marshall High School.

Barak Rosen, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the track of the high school on June 17. The Oregon State Medical Examiner soon ruled Rosen’s death a homicide.

Police have not found a suspect or any reason why Rosen was the victim to gun violence.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in this unsolved murder.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.