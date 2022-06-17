Portland police look to ID man who interrupted graduation at Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man arrested for assault.

The unidentified man was arrested June 9 just before 8 p.m. after becoming involved in a physical altercation while trespassing at Providence Park. The venue was being used at the time for high school graduation ceremonies.

Police said the man entered the venue without a required ticket, sprayed attendees with a bottle of hand sanitizer and knocked over and severely damaged a professional grade video camera. When security guards asked him to leave, he reportedly assaulted two of them.

Unidentified man PPB is asking for help identifying. (PPB)

Officers have attempted to identify the man, but he has refused to provide his name or allow himself to be fingerprinted. He is currently booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center, charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass. Resisting arrest, two counts of harassment and criminal mischief.

The man has since been released PPB says to get medical care. Anyone with information about him, specifically his name or birth date, are asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-154269.

