Portland’s 50th Juneteenth events this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s 50th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday, June 18 with an 11 a.m. parade, followed by more events on Saturday and Sunday.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The Juneteenth Oregon Celebration was founded in 1972 by the late community leader Clara Peoples. When she moved to Portland in 1945, Peoples was surprised to learn that the Juneteenth holiday was unknown in this part of the country. So, she introduced it to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards and they celebrated the first Juneteenth holiday in Oregon.

Later, Peoples helped start Portland’s annual citywide Juneteenth celebration in 1972.

50th Annual Juneteenth Oregon Festival

Date: Saturday 06/18/2022 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Lillis-Albina Park N Flint Avenue and Russell StreetPortland, Oregon 97227

Live music and entertainment

Art

Food

Educational booths

Cultural booths

Community resources

Children’s play area

Juneteenth Makers Market

Date: Saturday 06/18/2022 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location: Honey Latte Cafe 1033 SE Main Street, Portland OR 97214

handmade goods

self-designed jewelry

precious stones and crystals

clothing and art

Portland’s First Black book festival

Date: Saturday 06/18/22 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location: Peninsula Park 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland OR 97217

Community Book Swap

Book Drive to PDX Books to Prisoners

Multnomah County Library Card Sign ups

Children’s Reading Hour (with Jelani Memory & A Kids Book About)

Author Talks with local Black authors Kim Johnson and Kesha Ajose Fisher with Q&A and Book Signings

Zine Book Making Craft Station

Literary Information Booths

Raffles

Giveaways and MORE!

Miller Family Free Day

Date: Sunday 06/19/22 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Portland Art Museum

Art-making stations

DJ sets

Live dance installation

Featured exhibits including Sharita Towne & A Black Art Ecology of Portland

Juneteenth Community Celebration

Date: Saturday and Sunday 06/18 - 06/19 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Location: Lillis-Albina City Park, N Flint at N Russell, Portland

vendors, food

kid’s area

guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program

Black-owned business Juneteenth Market

Date: Saturday 06/18/22 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: All Saints Episcopal Church 4033 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR

Shop at local Black-owned businesses

Music

Food

Juneteenth Celebration Concert

Date: Saturday 06/18/22 8:00 p.m.

Location: 3000 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR

Local saxophonist Eldon “T” Jones and singer LaRhonda Steele celebrate the emancipation

