Portland’s 50th Juneteenth events this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s 50th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday, June 18 with an 11 a.m. parade, followed by more events on Saturday and Sunday.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
The Juneteenth Oregon Celebration was founded in 1972 by the late community leader Clara Peoples. When she moved to Portland in 1945, Peoples was surprised to learn that the Juneteenth holiday was unknown in this part of the country. So, she introduced it to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards and they celebrated the first Juneteenth holiday in Oregon.
Later, Peoples helped start Portland’s annual citywide Juneteenth celebration in 1972.
50th Annual Juneteenth Oregon Festival
- Date: Saturday 06/18/2022 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Location: Lillis-Albina Park N Flint Avenue and Russell StreetPortland, Oregon 97227
- Live music and entertainment
- Art
- Food
- Educational booths
- Cultural booths
- Community resources
- Children’s play area
Juneteenth Makers Market
- Date: Saturday 06/18/2022 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Location: Honey Latte Cafe 1033 SE Main Street, Portland OR 97214
- handmade goods
- self-designed jewelry
- precious stones and crystals
- clothing and art
Portland’s First Black book festival
- Date: Saturday 06/18/22 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Location: Peninsula Park 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland OR 97217
- Community Book Swap
- Book Drive to PDX Books to Prisoners
- Multnomah County Library Card Sign ups
- Children’s Reading Hour (with Jelani Memory & A Kids Book About)
- Author Talks with local Black authors Kim Johnson and Kesha Ajose Fisher with Q&A and Book Signings
- Zine Book Making Craft Station
- Literary Information Booths
- Raffles
- Giveaways and MORE!
Miller Family Free Day
- Date: Sunday 06/19/22 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Location: Portland Art Museum
- Art-making stations
- DJ sets
- Live dance installation
- Featured exhibits including Sharita Towne & A Black Art Ecology of Portland
Juneteenth Community Celebration
- Date: Saturday and Sunday 06/18 - 06/19 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Location: Lillis-Albina City Park, N Flint at N Russell, Portland
- vendors, food
- kid’s area
- guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program
Black-owned business Juneteenth Market
- Date: Saturday 06/18/22 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Location: All Saints Episcopal Church 4033 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR
- Shop at local Black-owned businesses
- Music
- Food
Juneteenth Celebration Concert
- Date: Saturday 06/18/22 8:00 p.m.
- Location: 3000 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR
- Local saxophonist Eldon “T” Jones and singer LaRhonda Steele celebrate the emancipation
