Advertisement

Portland’s 50th Juneteenth events this weekend

There will be events and celebrations all weekend
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s 50th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday, June 18 with an 11 a.m. parade, followed by more events on Saturday and Sunday.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The Juneteenth Oregon Celebration was founded in 1972 by the late community leader Clara Peoples. When she moved to Portland in 1945, Peoples was surprised to learn that the Juneteenth holiday was unknown in this part of the country. So, she introduced it to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards and they celebrated the first Juneteenth holiday in Oregon.

Later, Peoples helped start Portland’s annual citywide Juneteenth celebration in 1972.

50th Annual Juneteenth Oregon Festival

Juneteenth Makers Market

  • Date: Saturday 06/18/2022 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • Location: Honey Latte Cafe 1033 SE Main Street, Portland OR 97214
  • handmade goods
  • self-designed jewelry
  • precious stones and crystals
  • clothing and art

Portland’s First Black book festival

  • Date: Saturday 06/18/22 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Location: Peninsula Park 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland OR 97217
  • Community Book Swap
  • Book Drive to PDX Books to Prisoners
  • Multnomah County Library Card Sign ups
  • Children’s Reading Hour (with Jelani Memory & A Kids Book About)
  • Author Talks with local Black authors Kim Johnson and Kesha Ajose Fisher with Q&A and Book Signings
  • Zine Book Making Craft Station
  • Literary Information Booths
  • Raffles
  • Giveaways and MORE!

Miller Family Free Day

  • Date: Sunday 06/19/22 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Location: Portland Art Museum
  • Art-making stations
  • DJ sets
  • Live dance installation
  • Featured exhibits including Sharita Towne & A Black Art Ecology of Portland

SEE ALSO: Black-owned businesses in the Portland area to support this Juneteenth

Juneteenth Community Celebration

  • Date: Saturday and Sunday 06/18 - 06/19 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Location: Lillis-Albina City Park, N Flint at N Russell, Portland
  • vendors, food
  • kid’s area
  • guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program

Black-owned business Juneteenth Market

  • Date: Saturday 06/18/22 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Location: All Saints Episcopal Church 4033 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR
  • Shop at local Black-owned businesses
  • Music
  • Food

Juneteenth Celebration Concert

  • Date: Saturday 06/18/22 8:00 p.m.
  • Location: 3000 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR
  • Local saxophonist Eldon “T” Jones and singer LaRhonda Steele celebrate the emancipation
  • Read more here

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Tigard man faces prison for threatening mass shooting at elementary school
Evergreen Public Schools will offer free meals during the Summer
Beaverton High School alum and Olympic track star honored with award
Beaverton High School alum and Olympic track star honored with award
Michael Wolfe pleads guilty to Fretwell murders, will not face death penalty
Michael Wolfe pleads guilty to Fretwell murders, will not face death penalty