Showers at times through Saturday, then drier but still cool Father’s Day

Today was a pretty wet, cool & gloomy day. Light rain in the morning is transitioning to showers this afternoon and should taper off by tonight. The metro area is in the upper 50s/low 60s, a good 10+ degrees cooler than this time yesterday.

We will still be cool and gray tomorrow with a few isolated light showers again tapering off in the evening. Father’s Day is looking mainly dry, we’re just going to have a pretty thick marine layer overhead so we likely won’t see much sun. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

Isolated thunderstorm chances will continue for areas east of the Cascades through tomorrow.

It’ll be a nice start to the next work week as a high pressure system sets in. There is a chance we stay dry and partly sunny all week; we’re keeping an eye on a pocket of cool air north of us that could slide south and bring us some showers around the middle to end of the week.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in the next stretch-- we’ll top out in the upper 70s. Then we’ll see temperatures hovering closer to average- low to mid 70s- for the rest of the week.

Have a great weekend!

