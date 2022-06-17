Stolen property, identity theft discovered during Salem burglary investigation

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A burglary investigation in Salem led to the discovery of stolen property and identity theft.

Detectives with the Salem Police Department Felony Crimes Unit served a search warrant at the home of 26-year-old Logan Peterson June 16 in the 100 block of Columbia Street NE. Officers began searching the residence and discovered an all-terrain vehicle taken in a burglary June 12.

Salem P.D. said stolen appliances and evidence of the production of fake identification and records were also recovered during the search. Police also retrieved pieces of identity and financial documents belonging to people other than Peterson.

Peterson was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and “other charges” related to identity theft and forgery.

He is currently lodged in Marion County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.