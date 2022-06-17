Advertisement

Terminally ill veteran from Troutdale to take dream vacation

A terminally ill Navy veteran from Troutdale is getting ready to take a dream vacation.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A terminally ill Navy veteran from Troutdale is getting ready to take a dream vacation.

On Thursday, Joseph Teeny was honored at his home with a 10-day trip to Hawaii. Teeny dreamed of visiting the islands with his wife, Reena, their adult children, Jasime and Jacob, and their South Korean exchange student, Joy, who they affectionately refer to as their bonus child.

The trip is courtesy of the Dream Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The foundation, which launched in 2015, honors veterans by fulfilling their final dreams at the end of their lives.

During the trip, Teeny will get to take a special tour of Pearl Harbor National Memorial. He and his wife will also celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on the trip.

