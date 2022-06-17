Wet & Cool Weather Returns Friday

Good morning and happy Friday!

Today we’re welcoming the cool and wet weather we have been expecting. We will see rain start to pick up this morning and the first part of the day will likely be wet. Expect rain to transition to lighter showers through lunch and the early afternoon. By the evening we should be mainly dry with just a few stray showers through the night. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 60s.

Some showers will continue tomorrow, but don’t expect a lot of rainfall. Highs will again be in the mid 60s. The temperatures will be the same for Father’s Day on Sunday, but we should be much drier. We can’t count out a few showers, but we don’t expect many that day.

Next week we get drier and warmer weather to start the week. We will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week. These temperatures are around average or just above, so still no sign of a big warmup. Between Wednesday and Thursday could see a chance for a shower each day.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.