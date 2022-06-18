Advertisement

42-foot fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon

42-foot commercial fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon
42-foot commercial fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon(US Coast Guard)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning.

USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles west of Manzanita Beach. One person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan, transferred to a USCG crew and brought to shore with no medical concerns.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire was still burning and USCG response crews were still on site enforcing a 1000 yard safety zone around the boat.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outdoor GPS
Watch Outdoor GPS live, weekends at 9 a.m.
The gun taken by PPB later learned to only shoot pellets.
Portland police called after man begins waving gun at pedestrians downtown
Portland realtor discusses what rising interest rates mean for local buyers
‘It’s still hard’: Portland family mourns murdered brother one year later