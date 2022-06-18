42-foot fishing vessel catches fire off the coast of Oregon
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning.
USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles west of Manzanita Beach. One person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan, transferred to a USCG crew and brought to shore with no medical concerns.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire was still burning and USCG response crews were still on site enforcing a 1000 yard safety zone around the boat.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.