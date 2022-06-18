Another Cool, Gray & Showery Weekend

Good morning!

This morning, roads are wet thanks to some showers that passed through overnight. Those showers were heavy at times. We will start the morning with some sunbreaks and clouds and there could be some isolated showers around. We’ll see a better chance of scattered showers into the afternoon. Expect a few light showers through today and more cool weather. Highs today are likely to only reach the mid 60s.

Father’s Day looks a little better as far as the rain goes, but the temperatures won’t improve much. It’ll be another gray day, with highs in the mid 60s. While we do expect conditions to stay mainly dry, I wouldn’t count out a shower or two.

Going into next week, we’ll finally be getting some more seasonable weather. High pressure builds into next week and temperatures should warm nicely. There is a good chance we could see another 80° day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We should also be getting more sunshine. It looks like there is a good chance that we could stay dry through the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.