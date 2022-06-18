Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.

DCSO is investigating why the car left the roadway but thinks speed might have been a factor.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.