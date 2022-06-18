Portland police called after man begins waving gun at pedestrians downtown

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau took a man into custody Friday evening after receiving reports of a person waving a gun at people.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. near SW 1st Avenue and Clay Street. Officers responded and found the man but didn’t see the supposed gun.

The PPB said despite not seeing the gun, the man was in crisis. Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team officers soon began communication with the man while others closed off the area. The man was uncooperative, however, according to PPB, and moved north to SW 1st Avenue and Main Street. He then revealed the gun and began waving it at passing cars and pedestrians.

Using a police vehicle as cover, police were able to move in on the man, taking him into custody. Officers then learned the recovered gun was a replica, shooting only pellets.

The man was taken to a local hospital for doctor evaluation.

