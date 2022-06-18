Tips to maximize fuel economy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices may be soaring, but Oregonians aren’t cutting back on the road, according to AAA.

Oregon and Washington are both averaging about $5.55 for a gallon of gas –roughly $2 more per gallon than this time last year –making a typical fill-up closer to $100 than $50.

“This is uncharted territory,” said AAA spokeswoman Marie Dodd. “We’ve never seen gas prices move this high, this quickly. We’re setting new records on a daily basis.”

And as we move into the summer travel season, Dodds said drivers will have to grin and bear it or stay home.

“There’s really no relief in sight for drivers, there’s nothing on the horizon that would say, ‘okay, we should start to see prices settle down soon,’” Dodds said.

If you want to keep that summer road trip – and get the most from your gas – AAA shared a few tips to maximize your fuel economy.

First, clean out your car – don’t drive around with the stroller –or any other heavy items unless you need to.

Also, check your tire pressure, if it’s too low, that will decrease fuel efficiency.

It’s going to get hot this summer but try to avoid using the AC; that eats up more gas. Roll down your windows instead.

And finally, easy does it on the pedals, avoid gunning the engine or slamming on the brakes, and keep your speed in check.

“About 50 miles an hour tends to be the sweet spot, your fuel efficiency decreases quite a bit as your speed increases,” Dodds said.

Other tips include planning your trips and errands out in advance and turning off your engine if you are idling for more than a minute

Here’s another hack that has nothing to do with your car – loyalty programs – many grocery stores and some other retailers have programs where you can get a fuel discount when you shop with them.

Some credit cards also have deals that give you cash back on fuel purchases.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.