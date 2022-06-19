4 injured, 1 pulled from vehicle in crash on Hillsboro Hwy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be pulled from a vehicle, and a total of four people went to the hospital, in a crash on Hillsboro Highway on Sunday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

TVF&R said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the two-car crash at Highway 219 and Southwest Burkhalter Road. They said there were six people involved and four needed to be taken to the hospital. One person was pulled from a vehicle because firefighters had difficulty with a smashed door.

Firefighters from @HillsboroFire and TVFR are on scene of an injury crash at the intersection of Hillsboro Hwy and SW Burkhalter Rd. One patient requires extrication. HWY 219 is closed at this time. #pdxtraffic — TVF&R (@TVFR) June 19, 2022

TVF&R said none of the patients had life-threatening injuries.

Hillsboro Highway was closed as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

