4 injured, 1 pulled from vehicle in crash on Hillsboro Hwy
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be pulled from a vehicle, and a total of four people went to the hospital, in a crash on Hillsboro Highway on Sunday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.
TVF&R said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the two-car crash at Highway 219 and Southwest Burkhalter Road. They said there were six people involved and four needed to be taken to the hospital. One person was pulled from a vehicle because firefighters had difficulty with a smashed door.
TVF&R said none of the patients had life-threatening injuries.
Hillsboro Highway was closed as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
