A Cool & Cloudy Father’s Day

Good morning and Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating today.

We have seen some showers this morning and the possibility remains through the morning. We’re going to be starting off the day cloudier and through lunch will see some breaks in the clouds. In the afternoon there is another chance of seeing a few light showers pass through. Highs today are going to be cool again, likely topping out in the mid 60s.

By tomorrow we should be seeing much drier conditions and warming a little. We’ll see highs likely in the low 70s, starting out cloudy and getting lots of sunshine in the evening. There’s a slight chance for a morning shower, but we should be mostly dry tomorrow.

From there, we are getting our first stretch of dry and warm weather here in June. Tuesday also marks the summer solstice! We expect temperatures to climb into the low 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies! the rest of the week and early weekend will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s! We will see plenty of sunny days this week as well.

