COVID-19 vaccines approved for children under 5 in Oregon, Washington

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup unanimously gave its approval for COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon and Washington for children as young as six months old on Sunday.

The workgroup said the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada on Sunday.

The Oregon Health Authority said it will tell health care providers vaccinations can begin as early as Monday. Both the Moderna two-dose vaccine series and the Pfizer three-dose vaccine series will be available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the vaccines in children as young as six months old on Friday, and it was given the backing of the CDC on Saturday.

The workgroup reviewed the safety and efficacy data for the vaccines. It said the completion of either vaccine series produced antibody levels similar to those found in people 16 to 25 years old. It said the benefits of completing either vaccine series substantially outweigh any known or likely risks.

