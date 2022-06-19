Gray & cool Father’s Day, then a warmer dry streak begins Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got about what we expected Saturday-- a cool, gray day with a few showers amounting to .15 inch of rainfall at PDX. A couple of those showers that passed over the metro area earlier this afternoon were pretty juicy! You may have experienced a brief downpour. Our high temperature topped out at 66 degrees today in Portland.

We did see a couple different funnel cloud reports in the afternoon-- one appeared to be over Hillsboro around 3:40 p.m.

Tonight it’s possible another light shower passes over us, and tomorrow will be a pretty similar day. It’s going to be very gray and temperatures will perhaps be a degree or two warmer, but it doesn’t look like there will be as many showers, and it’s even more unlikely that any of them will be very heavy.

It’s looking more and more likely that all of next week will be dry and sunnier! There is still a potential for a shower Wednesday or Thursday.

We’ll be in the low 70s on Monday, warm up quite a bit into the upper 70s on Tuesday, and then hover in the mid to upper 70s until Saturday-- when it’s possible we crack into the 80s.

Happy Father’s Day tomorrow!

