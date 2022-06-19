Joveljic’s header in 88th minute lifts Galaxy into tie

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Joveljic’s game-tying goal came on a header in the 88th minute. Julian Araujo got an assist, his well-timed pass from the right corner reaching Joveljic as he arrived at the goal box.

Yimmi Chara scored the lone goal for the Timbers (3-6-7), finishing a break away after receiving a pass from Sebastian Blanco.

The Galaxy (7-5-3) outshot the Timbers 10-9, with five shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

Jonathan Bond saved one of the two shots he faced for the Galaxy. Aljaz Ivacic made four saves for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Timbers host the Colorado Rapids.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

