Neighbors witness lengthy standoff before deadly officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday morning.

On Twitter, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office states “On Saturday, June 18, 2022 shortly before 1:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and Clackamas County Sheriff Office Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect. The incident occurred after an attempted traffic stop and pursuit that ended in the area of SE Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue in Milwaukie.”

According to authorities, the area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated. The investigation is being led by Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

“We were up late last night and I kept hearing some sirens, sirens, and sirens and then they seemed to stop,” neighbor Charles Downing said. “Then I heard them again. I walked out the door and I saw a bunch of police cars at the bottom there and I walked down the street there. The neighbor two houses down came out the house and asked if I knew what was going on. I said ‘no’ and he said ‘I heard the police cars and then I heard about 9 shots.’”

He says both he and his neighbor went down the street to investigate.

“Two cops were just kind of standing around and there was about four police cars down there. The suspect that I now know they were chasing was in the ditch and the sheriff’s car was in the ditch with him bumper to bumper. We heard more police cars coming in. They were trying to do a perimeter to find him. We were hearing them on the loudspeaker saying ‘come out, this is the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to send in a police dog, you might get bit.’ They kept saying that over and over. They were using flash bang grenades. Finally got a reverse 911 call saying it was all clear.”

Downing says he is thankful to law enforcement but was worried something like this happened so close to his home.

“I think Clackamas Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police did a really god job,” he said. “They were professional. We asked them a few questions and they answered our questions. They were kind. Sorry they had to go through the whole thing. To know it could happen here near my house, yeah that was a little unnerving. It could happen anywhere. This is a quiet neighborhood.”

Sue McDonald said she was woken up by gunshots.

“Then a megaphone asking someone to ‘please raise your hands and come on to Railroad Avenue and give yourself up, and that we’re not going to go anywhere, we’re going to stay here,’” McDonald said. “For hours and hours I kept hearing that repeated over and over again. I could hear every word and more gunshots and finally after daylight it was over. The neighbors told me they had all been alerted but my phone was dead, so I didn’t get any alerts to stay inside. But I knew that was the safest place to be.”

She said she couldn’t tell where law enforcement or the suspect were, and only saw all the cop cars lining her street.

“I was afraid they might be in my yard, so I snuck around the house and turned on the flood lights just in case the police were looking for him in my yard,” McDonald said. “I was even afraid to do that because I was worried he would then shoot into my house because I turned on the lights. I don’t know if I helped or hindered them, but I was grateful when it was over.”

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release further details, only stating “a follow up press release will be made by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office next week following an autopsy and additional investigation.”

