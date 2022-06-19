Teen injured in shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they arrived, they found a crime scene with shell casings.

PPB said the victim, a teenager with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, arrived by private vehicle at a hospital.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there is any suspect information. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.