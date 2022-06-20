Couple gets engaged after throwing out first pitch at Portland Pickles game
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Wet weather caused the Portland Pickles game to get rained out on Saturday.
While fans didn’t get to see a full game, they did get a sweet treat.
Keegan Dillion proposed to Gracie Thompson, who threw out the first pitch before the rain out. She said yes.
The Pickles are back on the field for a Father’s Day game at 6 p.m.
