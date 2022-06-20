Juneteenth celebrations return to Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday was Juneteenth - a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

Juneteenth celebrations returned to the streets of Portland after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities marked an important milestone.

The 50-year anniversary of Juneteenth in Oregon started with a parade Saturday morning, with Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone serving as the Grand Marshal.

The fun continued with a two-day celebration at Lillis Albina Park in northeast Portland. Some of the performers traveled from miles away to mark the occasion.

“I am just so honored. I flew in all the way from San Jose, California, to participate at the 50th year,” said Kynisha Ducre, who is also know as Daisy the Clown. “I’ve traveled six continents, more than 30 countries clowning, and still this means so much to me.”

Juneteenth is also about continued support of Black-owned businesses. Some businesses are donating part of their earnings made on Sunday to the Black Resilience Fund.

The Black Resilience Fund helps the Black community if Portland in many ways, from supporting Black-owned businesses, providing child care, and a whole list of other necessities.

