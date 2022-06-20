Kids under 5 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A year and a half ago, adults in the United States first began getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday, children as young as six months old can begin getting the vaccine.

The pandemic is not over, and the Oregon Health Authority said the state continues to have a high level of community spread. Now the last large group of unvaccinated - infants, toddlers and preschoolers - can begin to get their shots.

“We are waiting for the vaccine. It is on order, and my understanding is it should be in this week sometime,” said Wade Irby, pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy.

Tens of thousands more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for the state are expected to arrive this week. For this age group, the series will be two doses of Moderna or three doses for Pfizer, and a much smaller amount than approved for adults or teens.

Irby said many parents are much more cautious about getting these younger ones vaccinated.

“I don’t think that’s unusual at all. People want to be careful with their kids and that goes on both sides,” he said. “They want to protect them from COVID and at the same time, they want to make sure the vaccine doesn’t cause them any harm.”

Jodie Schulte is a caregiver of a 4-year-old and told FOX 12 she isn’t in favor of kids that young getting the shots.

“In fact, I’m not vaccinated at all, and I’ve had COVID twice and had very mild symptoms,” Schulte said. “I find it interesting right now, most of the people I know that have been vaccinated and boosted they are actually pretty sick with COVID right now.”

With Sunday’s announcement from the Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup, Governor Kate Brown said it’s completely normal for parents to have questions and she urges them to reach out to their family doctor, health care provider or pharmacist to get answers.

Irby said in Oregon, a pharmacist can only vaccinate a child as young as 3. Parents with even younger children will have to go to their pediatrician or a health clinic.

