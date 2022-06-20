PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport.

FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.

“We are heading back to Wilmington, Illinois, where we are from. We were here for the Nike National competition, and it takes a long time to get back there, so we are heading there one increment today and one increment tomorrow,” said Shelly Sohn.

At PDX, at least nine flights were canceled and dozens were delayed.

As the demand for travel increases, so do the prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in April alone, flight prices shot up more than 18 percent.

Shelly and Alex Sohn, both frequent flyers, agree they’ve seen ticket prices go up.

“We creatively scheduled this trip in different legs to try get the best prices that we could because it was so expensive. Anything round trip or on one carrier, it was way too expensive,” Shelly said.

Travel experts said those looking to fly this summer can expect delays and cancellations to continue, as well as higher price tags.

