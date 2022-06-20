PF&R: 6 people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people fell into the Multnomah Channel when a gangway collapsed on Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
At about 9:46 a.m., PF&R crews were called out to a water rescue in the 12900 block of Northwest Marina Way. PF&R said all six people made it out of the water safely and no injuries were reported.
It’s not clear at this time what caused the gangway to collapse.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.