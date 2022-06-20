PF&R: 6 people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people fell into the Multnomah Channel when a gangway collapsed on Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:46 a.m., PF&R crews were called out to a water rescue in the 12900 block of Northwest Marina Way. PF&R said all six people made it out of the water safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews are at the scene of a water rescue near the 12900 block of NW Marina Way. At least 6 people fell into the water when this gangway collapsed. Everyone is safely out of the water with no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/eHNCE2hvPo — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 20, 2022

It’s not clear at this time what caused the gangway to collapse.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.