PF&R: 6 people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people fell into the Multnomah Channel when a gangway collapsed on Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:46 a.m., PF&R crews were called out to a water rescue in the 12900 block of Northwest Marina Way. PF&R said all six people made it out of the water safely and no injuries were reported.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the gangway to collapse.

